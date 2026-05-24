Prime Minister Le Minh Hung offers incense and flowers in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a Government delegation on May 23 offered incense and flowers in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery, the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel special national relic site, and the Tam Co Cave relic site on Road 20 Quyet Thang during a working visit to the central province of Quang Tri.



The Prime Minister and the delegation observed a minute of silence in memory of heroic martyrs across the country, including those resting at the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery, who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and the people’s happiness.

Located on Ben Tat hill along the Ho Chi Minh trail, the cemetery is the resting place of 10,263 martyrs, most of whom were soldiers of Corps 559 – Truong Son Soldiers – who laid down their lives during the resistance war against US imperialists.



The delegation then laid a wreath and offered incense at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel special national relic site in tribute to martyrs who fought and sacrificed their lives during the 81-day battle to defend the citadel and Quang Tri township in the summer of 1972.



The battle became a symbol of Vietnamese revolutionary heroism and contributed to the success of the Paris peace talks, paving the way for the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising that led to the liberation of the South and national reunification.



The Government leader and his entourage also paid tribute at the Tam Co Cave relic site on Road 20 Quyet Thang in remembrance of eight youth volunteers and other forces who sacrificed their lives while serving on the strategic wartime transport route.



Tam Co Cave, also known as the Cave of Eight Youth Volunteers, was part of the legendary Ho Chi Minh trail connecting northern Vietnam with the southern battlefield during the war. On November 14, 1972, amid intense bombing raids, eight youth volunteers in their twenties were killed while ensuring traffic flow along the route to the southern frontline.



Today, the site has become a symbol of gratitude and Vietnamese revolutionary heroism, commemorating the sacrifices made for national independence and freedom./.