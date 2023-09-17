PM meets leaders of Chinese tech, energy, infrastructure groups

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders of Chinese major conglomerates in the fields of technology, energy, and infrastructure development in Nanning city, Guangxi province of China, on September 16, assuring them that the Vietnamese Government will offer all possible support to them to do business effectively, successfully and sustainably in Vietnam.

The meetings took place on the occasion of his attendance at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) there.

Receiving Lin Baifeng, Asia-Pacific President of Huawei – a tech giant operating in over 170 countries and ranking fourth globally in terms of research and development (R&D), PM Chinh congratulated and thanked Huawei for trusting and successfully doing business in Vietnam.

Lin said Huawei aspires to be a partner to contribute to the development of digital economy in Vietnam, accompany the country in building digital infrastructure, digitalising and enabling low-carbon transformation in various industries.

Huawei is ready to bring digital connectivity to schools and hospitals in remote areas, thus bridging the digital gap and achieving balanced development goals, he said.

Chinh told Lin that as Vietnam is building and developing its digital economy, administration, citizens and society, the country hopes for Huawei’s deeper involvement in this process, particularly by investing in R&D in Vietnam, and assisting the country in training a digital workforce.

He suggested Huawei actively work with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities to explore new projects and conduct investment activities in Vietnam in an effective and sustainable manner.



Meeting Zhang Manping, Vice President of Energy China, a diversified conglomerate listed among the top 500 largest companies in the world according to Fortune magazine's rankings, PM Chinh said Vietnam is investing in power purchase, production and transmission.

With its years of success in Vietnam, he said he hopes that Energy China will join more deeply in electricity projects, and work with Vietnam in digital transformation, smart grid construction, and climate change mitigation.

Regarding the group’s proposals of cooperation in renewable energy, the PM said he has instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work with relevant authorities to help the group seek and deploy new projects and investment activities in Vietnam in the principle of harmonising interests and sharing risks.

Energy China is now investing in 16 projects with 12 joint-ventures in Vietnam with a total investment of over 2.2 billion USD.

In a dialogue with Wang Tongzhou, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the Vietnamese leader hailed the CCCC for successfully conducting over 20 projects in infrastructure and energy in Vietnam.

About its proposal to join in the development of the North-South express railway, several expressways, airports seaports and wind power projects in Vietnam, the PM welcomed foreign enterprises and those from China to expand their operations, especially in infrastructure - one of Vietnam's breakthrough priorities for socio-economic development.

He said that the CCCC, in addition to acting as a general contractor, should collaborate more extensively in providing consulting services, building key transportation projects, and engaging in workforce training and technology transfer for Vietnam.

The CCCC was also asked to continue working with relevant ministries and localities to launch new projects in Vietnam.

According to the Vietnamese leader, Vietnam needs comprehensive investments in power generation and transmission infrastructure which require a huge capital during the 2021-2030 period substantial. Therefore, the country needs to attract investors from various economic sectors to this field./.