PM meets leader of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning in Beijing on June 27, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing official visit to China.

The two sides shared delight at the positive progress in the relations between the two Parties and countries over the years, while discussing and agreeing on measures to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and China in all fields, including collaboration between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the CPPCC.



PM Chinh conveyed regards from Vietnamese high-ranking leaders and VFF Central Committee President Do Van Chien to Wang, underlining that Vietnam and China have enjoyed a close neighbourliness, and the two Parties, countries and peoples have given each other priceless support during the past struggle for national independence and current socialism building cause.



Vietnam always attaches great importance to maintaining and developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, taking it as a consistent, strategic and long-term policy as well as the leading priority in the country’s external policy.



PM Chinh suggested that the two sides continue to maintain high-level meetings and exchanges, while expanding cooperation among their localities, organising friendly meetings, people-to-people exchanges, youth festivals and people’s forums between the two countries, and resuming tourism partnership.



He said that the VFF and the CPPCC should strengthen exchanges of experience to optimise their role in the political life in each country, and consider the organising the second friendship exchange between the two organisations and among localities along the shared border.



For his part, Wang affirmed with the Vietnamese PM that Vietnam and China are each other's important neighbours with wide range of common interests.



China always considers Vietnam as a priority in its external policy on neighbours, and is willing to work with Vietnam to increase the strategic exchanges and promote the relations between the two Parties and countries in a sustainable and long-standing manner, he said.



The official affirmed that the CPPCC supports the increase of people-to-people exchange activities, thus deepening the friendship between the two peoples and expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation and transport infrastructure connectivity, enhancing the frequency and quality of collaboration among their localities.



The CPPCC is willing to foster exchange, cooperation and experience sharing with the VFF to make positive contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Wang stated./.