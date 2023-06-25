PM leaves Hanoi for official visit to China, participation at WEF meeting

He makes the trip at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.



The Government leader is accompanied by many senior officials from different ministries and agencies, including Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.



This is the first official visit by PM Chinh and the first by a Vietnamese PM to China after seven years. It is also the first time key leaders of the two countries directly meet after China completed the State leadership for the new tenure.



PM Chinh's trip is taking place in the context that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries has been following a developing trend with many positive outcomes. In particular, the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022 created a new strong impetus for bilateral ties.



Vietnam and China have enjoyed strong political trust, along with expanding economic, trade and investment partnership. Vietnam is currently the fourth largest trade partner of China, with bilateral trade reaching 175 billion USD in 2022, accounting for one fourth of China's total trade with ASEAN member countries.



The cooperation between Vietnam and the WEF is also expanding. The WEF and Professor Klaus Schwab personally attach great importance to and highly value the role and position of Vietnam. The two sides have cooperated in macro policy consultations, reducing plastic waste, promoting sustainable agriculture, narrowing the labour skills gap and speeding up digital transformation.



Vietnam's cooperation with the WEF through programmes and projects and participation in WEF meetings as well as hosting a number of the forum's events have helped the country attract more investment, promote the image of the nation, foster collaboration with many global enterprises and update on new trends and advanced development-governance practices./.