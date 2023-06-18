PM kicks off construction of important national transport projects

The ceremony was linked to sites in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.



The projects comprise Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 3, the first phase of the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway, and the first phase of the Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot Expressway.



Ring Road 3 running 90 km and costing more than 75.3 trillion VND (3.2 billion USD) will cross HCM City as well as Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An provinces.



It will have six lanes designed for speeds of 80-100km per hour for commuting and two lanes for emergency stops.



The first phase will stretch 76 km long with four lanes and each locality are in charge of clearing the site and building the section in their territory.



An overpass will be built to link the ring road with HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, which links Dong Nai and HCM City and connects with Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway running from Dong Nai to the beach city of Phan Thiet.



The project will also link with four other expressways including HCM City– Trung Luong that connects HCMC with the Mekong Delta; Ben Luc– Long Thanh; HCM City – Moc Bai, connecting the city with Cambodian border; and HCM City – Chon Thanh linking HCM City and Binh Duong.



Meanwhile, the first phase of the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway will run 53.7km with a total cost of over 19 trillion VND, and the first phase of the Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot Expressway will stretch 117.5km with funding of nearly 21 trillion VND.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chinh reiterated the target of building around 5,000km of expressways by 2030, with 3,000km set by 2025 and 2,000km for the remaining years.



However, he said, only 1,729 km have been put into service, stressing the huge workload ahead.



The leader hailed efforts by localities in site clearance, compensation and resettlement, and by ministries and agencies in preparations for the construction, especially the Ministry of Construction.



The three projects are scheduled to be completed in 2025 and put into operation in 2026, he continued, noting their special significance as they cross the central, Central Highlands and southwestern regions where not many expressways run through.



He asked relevant sides to ensure the quality and progress of the projects, saying regular supervisions and inspections should be maintained.



The Government will take drastic actions to facilitate the projects and other infrastructure ones, meeting demand for socio-economic development, and raising people’s living standards, he pledged.



He also stressed the need to ensure rights and legal interests of residents, and harmonise interests of the State, people and businesses./.