Reflecting on the process of recovering and healing the wounds of war, leaving the past behind, and looking toward the future, the PM stressed that Vietnam treasures peace and consistently pursues an independent and self-reliant foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification, and being a trusted friend, reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community; along with a four-nos defence policy.



The Government leader affirmed Vietnam's strong and consistent support for multilateralism with the UN playing the central role and with global, comprehensive, and all-encompassing solutions that advocate dialogue and cooperation, promote international solidarity, adhere to the UN Charter and international law, and place people at the centre. Vietnam is ready to share its experiences, actively contribute more to the UN’s common work and the settlement of major global issues for the sake of peace, security, cooperation, and sustainable development worldwide.



The PM noted that the vision of the UN as stated in its Charter aligns perfectly with Vietnam's development direction. He stressed that the UN has been a reliable, long-term friend of Vietnam, and that Vietnam always remembers the organisation’s invaluable support over the past four decades and makes efforts to contribute to the UN activities. Most recently, Vietnam has successfully held the position of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the Vice President of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session, while increasing its contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.



Chinh said to contribute to global food security, Vietnam can export around 7.5 million tonnes of rice this year, and is actively participating in the implementation of the UN Secretary-General's initiative on sustainable food systems transformation.



Host and guest discussed specific focal points of the cooperation between Vietnam and the UN development system in the near future, especially in helping the Southeast Asian nation successfully realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), respond to climate change, particularly in its Mekong Delta, and implement the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).



PM Chinh said Vietnam is exerting efforts to realise the Sustainable Development Goals on the basis of its self-reliance and resilience along with support from the international community, including the UN.



Vietnam always treasures and listens to policy advice from UN organisations so as to perfect regulations, train human resources, and improve the national governance capacity, he affirmed, calling on the organisations to continue giving advice.



He said the Government will push ahead with and provide the best possible conditions for the UN’s cooperation programmes and projects to be caried out fruitfully.



The Government leader asked both sides to keep coordination to review and deal with difficulties and obstacles to the programmes and projects in a manner that simplifies procedures, harmonises the relevant parties’ rules and plans, follows the assistance use orientations, focuses on the key and situation-changing projects, and ensures harmonious interests among all sides.



He also suggested the UN share the difficulties and challenges facing Vietnam, which used to undergo years of war and embargo and is currently a developing country whose economy is in the transition process.



The UN Resident Coordinator and chief representatives of UN organisations applauded Vietnam’s proactiveness, dynamism, and active contributions to the UN as well as common works of the international community, especially food security safeguarding and peacekeeping.



They highly valued the country’s orientations, commitments, efforts, and development achievements over more than 35 years of reforms, particularly in the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, social security ensuring, COVID-19 combat, post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development, HIV/AIDS prevention and control, education and training universalisation and quality improvement, human resources training, the protection of women and workers’ rights and interests, environmental protection, heritage preservation, and transnational crime fight.



They gave some recommendations and cooperation proposals while affirming the commitment to stronger and more effective cooperation with Vietnam.



UN Resident Coordinator Pauline Tamesis stated that the UN is very proud to accompany Vietnam throughout the journey from a war-torn, embargoed, and famine-threatened country to a one that has guaranteed food security for its people, obtained various achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth, and is affirming its role in the region and the world as seen in its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council, membership of the UN Human Rights Council, and substantial contributions to peacekeeping operations.



The UN appreciates Vietnam’s viewpoint of upholding multilateralism, she noted, considering this as a demonstration of the shared commitment to peace, development, centering on people, happiness, prosperity, and cooperation – the pillars of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, she said.



The UN’s efforts in Vietnam also aim to help with local socio-economic development and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, Tamesis continued.



PM Chinh appreciated the recommendations and assigned ministries and sectors to take in the opinions during the making and enforcement of policies in the coming time./.