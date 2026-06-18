PM hails Vietnamese community’s contributions to Vietnam – Russia ties

A view of the meeting. Photo: VNA



The activity formed part of his trip to attend the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.



PM Hung said Party and State leaders deeply understand the profound impact of international changes on the lives of the community, and have regularly instructed representative agencies to pay close attention to the protection of citizens and assist the expatriates in times of difficulty.



Highly valuing the community’s solidarity and mutual support in the face of new difficulties and challenges, he said Russia houses a large Vietnamese community which boasts a rich history. Throughout various stages of bilateral relations, the Vietnamese community in Russia has always stood alongside the homeland and actively contributed to the traditional friendship between the two countries.



The PM also lauded the role and highly effective activities of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia, along with business associations, fellow-countrymen associations, professional associations, and community organisations, in uniting the community, protecting their rights and legitimate interests, upholding national cultural identity, and maintaining bonds with the homeland.



Despite the complex global situation posing many difficulties and challenges, Vietnam has still obtained positive achievements, he went on, attributing these successes partly to the significant contributions by the 6.5 million overseas Vietnamese, including those in Russia.



The Government leader called on the community to keep upholding their patriotism, creativity, dynamism, and unique advantages to contribute even more to the homeland's development.



He also asked Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Russia to further expand their investment and business activities, increase the presence of Vietnamese goods in the Russian market and the Eurasian Economic Union, and bring advanced products, technologies, and management expertise from Russia to Vietnam.



They should strengthen connections with domestic research institutions, universities, and businesses, and actively participate in innovation programmes, digital transformation initiatives, science – technology development, and the training of high-quality human resources for Vietnam, he added.



PM Hung expressed his hope that the younger generation of Vietnamese people in Russia will continue to strive for academic excellence, self-improvement, and integration into the local society while preserving the Vietnamese language and culture, nurturing love for the homeland, and becoming global citizens with a distinct Vietnamese identity.



He said he believes the Vietnamese community in Russia will remain a pioneering force in strengthening people-to-people ties and promoting bilateral economic, trade, scientific, technological, and educational cooperation, thereby contributing further to the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He affirmed the Party, State, and Government’s consistent policy of considering overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, and that the Party and State will continue to improve mechanisms and policies to create the best possible conditions for them to maintain the national cultural identity, stabilise their lives, ensure their rights and legitimate interests, and engage more deeply in the homeland’s development.



The PM also commended efforts by the Ambassador and the entire staff of the Embassy and Consulates General of Vietnam in promoting friendship and cooperation with Russia and the countries they are in charge of. Their efforts have helped ensure success for many exchanges at all levels, and protect Vietnamese citizens.



The Vietnamese community in Russia currently numbers about 80,000 people who live, study, and work in various localities such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Ufa, Ekaterinburg, and Vladivostok. They work in a wide range of fields, from trade, services, manufacturing, logistics, import and export, restaurants, and tourism to scientific research, education, and high technology, according to the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia./.