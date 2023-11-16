PM hails elderly people’s efforts in boosting economic development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the efforts by senior citizens across the country in overcoming difficulties and promoting economic production during a conference in Hanoi on November 16 to honour 273 representing elderly people with outstanding performance the field of economy nationwide.



PM Chinh underlined that along with their important role in families, the elderly are priceless resources thanks to their life experience and knowledge.



He said that in order to promote the good national tradition of respecting the elderly and give better care for the group, the Party and State have issued various policies and mechanisms to support them, including the Law on the Elderly 2009 and a programme on caring for senior citizens’ health until 2030 as well as a national action plan on the elderly in the 2021-2030 period.



Currently, 3 million senior citizens have had health records, while nearly 4 million older people receive regular health check-ups, and over 95% of the elderly have enjoyed health insurance, noted the PM, adding that more than 77,000 cultural, art and sports clubs have been established for the elderly, drawing more than 2.5 million people from the group.



At the same time, senior citizens have actively responded to emulation movements in various fields, including economy, said PM Chinh, highlighting that each year, tens of thousands of elderly people with successful business activities are honoured.



The Government leader said that Vietnam is experiencing fast population aging, prompting the country to give better care for the elderly and optimise their role, experience and knowledge for socio-economic development as well as national defence.



He asked ministries, sectors, and localities to continue to effectively implement the Party and State’s policies and laws regarding the elderly, while strengthening communications on the role and contributions of the elderly, and diversify measures to care for them.



President of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly (AVE) Central Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said that currently, Vietnam has nearly 17 million elderly people, 7 million of whom are still engaging in production and business activities, and nearly 750,000 others working in Party, administration agencies and the Vietnam Fatherland Front as well as local organisations.



Binh said that the movement of “elder people showing strong performance in economic development” launched by the association has spread in both depth and width, creating jobs for nearly 9 million labourers, with many role models discovered across the country./.