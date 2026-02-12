Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extends Lunar New Year greetings to former President Truong Tan Sang. Photo: VNA

PM Chinh and his entourage called on former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.The PM extended his wishes for good health, happiness and success to the former leaders and their families. He expressed his hope that they would continue to follow national affairs closely, and contribute valuable and heartfelt opinions, for the country’s development and the well-being and happiness of the people.Briefing the former leaders on socio-economic situation and the Government’s direction, PM Chinh said that immediately after the 14th National Party Congress, the Government had focused on implementing the Congress’s Resolution and strategic resolutions issued by the Politburo.These efforts aim to realise a double-digit growth target from 2026 onwards, contributing to the fulfilment of the two 100-year strategic goals set for 2030 and 2045, and to building a strong, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam steadily advancing toward socialism, he said.The PM also affirmed that in line with the consistent policy of the Party and State, the Government has paid special attention to ensuring a warm and caring Tet for all, with the spirit of “leaving no one behind.” Ministries, sectors and localities have been directed to effectively implement the directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the PM on organising the Tet festival, ensuring that every citizen and every family can enjoy a joyful and safe holiday.The former leaders expressed their delight at the significant socio-economic achievements the country recorded over the past year, and voiced confidence that under the Party’s leadership, with the National Assembly’s companionship, the Government’s management, and the solidarity and unity of the entire people and army, Vietnam will continue to reap new and greater accomplishments in the new development stage.On the occasion, PM Chinh visited the families of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh, late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung, late Prime Ministers Vo Van Kiet and Phan Van Khai, along with other late leaders and officials, and offered incense in their memory./.