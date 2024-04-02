PM congratulates Khmer community on Chol Chnam Thmay 2024

A Buddha-statue-bathing ritual at the Chol Chnam Thmay festival (Photo: VNA)





On behalf of Party and State leaders, the PM extended his greetings and best wishes to the Khmer people, monks and nuns.

Recognising the Khmer community, with over 1.3 million people, as an integral part of Vietnam's ethnic groups, he commended their contributions to the cause of national construction and defence as well as their observance of the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws.

In the letter, the government leader emphasised the importance the Party and State have placed on ethnic and religious affairs, stressing that that effectively enforcing policies in these areas is crucial for strengthening national unity and promoting the positive and humanitarian values of all ethnic groups.

He called on agencies and localities with Khmer communities to actively and flexibly adopt measures to improve livelihoods, offer care to policy beneficiaries, ex-revolutionaries and their families, disadvantaged households while upholding the role of intellectuals, respected individuals, and community leaders in the Khmer community.

They were also urged to ensure that the Khmer people celebrate the Chol Chnam Thmay festival in a unified, joyful, safe, economical and culturally appropriate manner./.