PM chairs first meeting of gov’t steering committee for apparatus reorganising

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the first meeting of the government steering committee to review the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, issued in 2017, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency.



At the meeting, the committee discussed tasks, plans and solutions to renewing and arranging the organisational apparatus model of the Government, ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and agencies under the Government, towards streamlining, effective and efficient operations, meeting requirements and tasks in the new period. It also focused on building a project to review 20 years of implementing the Government's organisational apparatus model, while proposing a structure for the 16th-tenure Government for 2026 - 2031.



The committee’s members presented a number of models and experiences, at the same time, proposed coordination between ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government agencies and relevant agencies and organisations in implementing innovation and reorganisation of the Government’s apparatus, associated with streamlining payroll, restructuring, improving the quality and effectively using the staff, civil servants and public employees.



Concluding the meeting, PM Chinh, who is also head of the steering committee, said that innovating and reorganising the apparatus is an especially important, complicated, and sensitive task. He requested that the implementation must be unified and urgent with high resolve and in a democratic, scientific, and objective manner.



He asked ministries, sectors, agencies under the Government to set up steering committees or working groups headed by a head of the units to immediately carry out tasks on the restructuring of the apparatus according to the Central Steering Committee and the Government Steering Committee, develop restructuring plans, define functions, tasks and authority of each ministry, sector and agency.



The PM also asked for reviewing and drafting legal documents based on functions, tasks and authority, paying special attention to arranging personnel as well as staff-related policies in the restructuring process.



He assigned the Ministry of Home Affairs -the standing agency of the Government Steering Committee- to coordinate with the Government Office to continue to complete the Government's general draft plan; guide ministries, sectors and agencies to review Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW and continue to innovate and reorganise the apparatus of ministries, sectors and agencies under the Government.



The implementation process must not affect work, must be continuous and smooth, ensuring the completion of political tasks, especially the tasks for 2024, the 2021 - 2025 term and Party congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Party Congress.



Regarding the arrangement of State-owned corporations and groups, Chinh also requested to continue building large economic groups, while small and specialised enterprises are assigned to ministries and sectors for both State management and owner representative role./.