PM calls for greater focus on developing high-impact strategic products

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the hybrid thematic meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee on science-technology development, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 on June 23. Photo: VNA

Chairing a hybrid thematic meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee on science-technology development, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 to speed up the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, PM Hung stressed that science, technology and innovation must become a key driver of double-digit economic growth, as well as improvements in productivity, quality and efficiency, and the enhancement of national competitiveness and self-reliance.



The PM, who is also head of the Steering Committee, called for a shift from process-based management to output-based evaluation, focusing on real-world application, commercialisation potential and measurable contributions to economic growth, and state management in ministries and sectors, and localities. Chairing a hybrid thematic meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee on science-technology development, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 to speed up the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, PM Hung stressed that science, technology and innovation must become a key driver of double-digit economic growth, as well as improvements in productivity, quality and efficiency, and the enhancement of national competitiveness and self-reliance.The PM, who is also head of the Steering Committee, called for a shift from process-based management to output-based evaluation, focusing on real-world application, commercialisation potential and measurable contributions to economic growth, and state management in ministries and sectors, and localities.

He also stressed the need to clearly delineate responsibilities across different levels and sectors, noting that efforts should focus on strategic technologies, core infrastructure and major challenges at the national level, forming inter-regional value chains at the regional and sectoral levels, and developing distinctive products with immediate value-creation potential at the local level.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the hybrid thematic meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee on science-technology development, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 on June 23. Photo: VNA



The Prime Minister affirmed that the State plays a facilitating role by building institutions, setting standards, commissioning tasks, creating testing environments, and sharing risks in a controlled manner, while not replacing enterprises, research institutes and universities in providing knowledge and technology, or in production, commercialisation, and market development.



He also underscored the need to align national missions with regional and local strengths as well as global value chains, and to firmly address fragmented, overlapping, and inefficient investment.

Ministers, heads of sectors, and leaders of local authorities must directly lead, direct, and take responsibility for progress, quality, and effectiveness, he said, adding that implementation outcomes must be quantified and used as a basis for evaluating performance and task completion.



Regarding future orientations, the PM said ministries and agencies should identify major challenges with strong spillover effects, closely aligned with their functions and mandates, while ensuring coordination with localities. Local authorities, he added, should select products based on their comparative strengths and practical needs.



According to the Government leader, enterprises should be involved throughout the entire process, from problem identification and technology selection to investment, piloting, and market development. Research institutes and universities are expected to align their research with commissioned needs, while the State focuses on building institutions, standards, testing conditions, and an initial enabling market.



Bottlenecks in commissioning mechanisms, funding, procurement of first products, intellectual property valuation, and risk acceptance must be urgently removed, he said, noting that priority should be given to core technologies, highly commercialisable products, and high-impact solutions, alongside more effective use of laboratories, research infrastructure, and expert teams.



Ministries, agencies, and local authorities are required to review all assigned tasks and fully resolve any overdue assignments. No requests for deadline extensions will be considered unless the causes, responsibilities, and remedial measures have been clearly identified. All tasks must be completed by June 30, he ordered.



The cabinet leader said in 2026, each locality is to select at least one product whose value can be quantified. From 2027 onwards, each locality will annually select and implement two to three key products. Each product must have a designated lead agency responsible to the end, with participation from enterprises, clear application sites, allocated resources, implementation timelines, and specific socio-economic contribution targets.



Regarding high-quality human resource training, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Education and Training, in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology and relevant ministries, to comprehensively review training programmes, as well as mechanisms for attracting, utilising, and providing incentives for talent.

He further requested that in the third quarter of 2026, thematic conferences of the Steering Committee be organised to promote double-digit economic growth. They will be chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers in charge of relevant sectors and fields./.