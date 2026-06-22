PM attends ground-breaking ceremony of Hanoi’s rental housing, metro line projects

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the ground-breaking ceremony. Photo: VNA



The ceremony, organised by the Hanoi People's Committee, was held in a hybrid format, combining an in-person event with online connections to three project sites across the city.



The projects form the largest-ever package of infrastructure and social welfare investments undertaken by Hanoi, signaling a transition from policy preparation to implementation of strategic development orientations approved by the Party and State.



The three rental housing projects include the Phap Van–Tu Hiep new urban area in Yen So ward, the city rental housing development project in Viet Hung ward, and the Him Lam Long Bien mixed-use housing complex. Together, they are expected to provide thousands of apartments, helping to meet growing housing demand among workers, students, civil servants, members of the armed forces, and low- and middle-income residents.



Among the projects, the Phap Van–Tu Hiep urban area will comprise three apartment blocks built on nearly 19,000 sq.m of land with an investment of almost 1.4 trillion VND (53.2 million USD). The Viet Hung project, covering approximately 2.46 hectares, carries an investment of more than 3.56 trillion VND and is expected to deliver 1,166 apartments between 2026 and 2028. Meanwhile, Him Lam Group plans to invest around 29 trillion VND to develop approximately 6,000 apartments in Long Bien, including about 4,000 units designated for long-term rental.





Five new metro line projects are carried out under the transit-oriented development (TOD) model, with a combined investment exceeding 1.3 quadrillion dong. Photo: VNA



At the same time, Hanoi officially launched five new metro line projects under the transit-oriented development (TOD) model, with a combined investment exceeding 1.3 quadrillion VND. A consortium comprising Vinhomes JSC and VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development JSC has been selected as the EPC (Engineering, procurement, and construction) contractor for the projects.



The metro lines are expected to form the backbone of Hanoi’s future public transport system, helping reduce congestion, improve urban connectivity, and unlock new development opportunities. They will link key growth centres, including Noi Bai International Airport, Hoa Lac, Co Loa, Gia Lam and neighbouring localities in the Capital Region.



The largest among them is Metro Line No. 8, stretching approximately 91 kilometres and connecting Hanoi with the neighbouring provinces of Hung Yen and Bac Ninh. Other routes include Metro Line No. 1 linking Hung Vuong Stadium, Ngoc Hoi, Hanoi Railway Station, Yen Vien and Noi Bai Airport; Metro Line No. 2 connecting Noi Bai Airport with downtown areas; Metro Line No. 10 serving the Co Loa–Vo Chi Cong–Times City corridor; and Metro Line No. 14 linking Thang Long Bridge and Ocean Park.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Vu Dai Thang said the simultaneous launch of the metro and rental housing projects reflects the city’s determination to implement major Party and State policies, realise the Capital Law and Hanoi Master Plan, and create new growth drivers and development spaces for the capital in the decades ahead./.