Players named for men’s football at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup
More than half of the list are key players of the squad winning the goal medal at the freshly ended SEA Games 31 hosted by Vietnam. They include goalkeeper Van Toan, defenders Viet Anh and Thanh Binh, midfielders Ly Cong Hoang Anh and Le Van Do, and strikers Nguyen Van Tung and Nham Manh Dung.
The remainder groups faces highly evaluated by Gong during a recent training in Hanoi, such as defenders Nguyen Thanh Nhan and Ha Trung Hau, midfielders Vo Dinh Lam and Khuat Van Khang, and strikers Le Minh Binh and Tran Danh Trung.
According to the draw results, Vietnam is in Group C with the Republic of Korea (RoK), Thailand and Malaysia. The team will play the opening match against Thailand on June 2, then meet the RoK on June 5 and Malaysia on June 8.
The young Vietnamese footballers are set to gather on May 25 to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a training session, during which they will have a May 28 friendly match with the host country’s U23 squad.
On May 29, they will leave the UAE for Uzbekistan for the AFC tournament./.