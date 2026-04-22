Planning task approved for conservation, promotion of Ha Long Bay’s values through 2035

Ha Long Bay tourist boats at Tuan Chau International Passenger Port. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra signed Decision No. 704/QD-TTg on April 21, approving the task of formulating a master plan for the preservation, restoration and promotion of the special national relic site of Ha Long Bay in northern Quang Ninh province.



According to the decision, the master plan for 2035, with a vision to 2050, covers the overall landscape space, places and natural boundaries closely linked to the formation and development of Ha Long Bay.



It includes both mainland and marine areas within the administrative boundaries of Tuan Chau, Ha Tu, Bai Chay, Hong Gai, Ha Long, Ha An and Quang Hanh wards, and Van Don special zone.



The study area also encompasses adjacent waters bordering Cat Hai special zone of Hai Phong city that surrounds the protected zones of the special national relic site. For the world heritage property of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago, the scope covers the delineated protection area of Ha Long Bay within Quang Ninh province. Relevant marine spaces, conservation areas, special-use forests, watershed forests, water surfaces and hydrological systems are also included.



The total planning area is approximately 676.36 sq.km, corresponding to the core and buffer zones of the world heritage site of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago within Quang Ninh, as defined in the Ha Long Bay world heritage dossiers of 1994 and 2000, and the 2023 dossier for Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago currently archived at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, as well as in the official documentation delimiting the protected areas of the special national relic site.



The plan aims to preserve the natural landscape, environment, geology, geomorphology, geography, biodiversity and distinctive ecosystems of Ha Long Bay, while safeguarding its cultural, historical and traditional spaces, and maintaining the unique maritime – insular cultural identity of Ha Long.



It also seeks to fully identify the site’s potential and values, complete documentation and data systems serving management, protection and value promotion, and finalise the boundaries of protected zones in line with legal regulations and practical requirements. The plan will contribute to implementing the approved planning frameworks, including the Quang Ninh master plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050 and another for Ha Long city to 2040.



At the same time, it reaffirms the role of the site in the development orientation of Quang Ninh, the northeastern region and the wider area, while establishing a model for sustainable conservation and development, enhancing connectivity and accessibility, and strengthening the site’s position and image within the province’s socio-economic and tourism development strategies.



The plan will also provide a basis for space arrangement and infrastructure development in line with each planning phase, closely associated with the conservation of the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago.



Once approved, it will serve as a legal foundation for management and the implementation of component projects on conservation and value promotion, including the formulation of management regulations, investment plans and implementation roadmaps, as well as the mobilisation of social resources for conservation./.