Phu Quoc strengthens global tourism appeal ahead of APEC 2027

The Pearl island welcomed more than 5.7 million visitors in the first six months of the year, up 30.2% from the same period last year. International arrivals exceeded 1.3 million, rising 50.3% year-on-year, equivalent to 65.7% of the annual target. Tourism revenue topped 31.5 trillion VND (nearly 1.2 billion USD), up 46%, accounting for more than 80% of An Giang's total tourism earnings.



The robust performance underscores tourism's role as the island’s key economic driver and strengthens Phu Quoc's ambition to become a leading global destination in the run-up to APEC 2027.



To improve its tourism image and experience for tourists, the special zone has launched the campaign titled "Every Phu Quoc resident is a tourism ambassador" and established a tourism rapid response team to protect and assist holiday-makers. Attention has also been paid to restoring historical and cultural sites, accelerating green and digital transformation, and promoting sustainable tourism to prepare for international events, particularly APEC 2027.



A perspective of the APEC multifunctional complex. Photo: VNA



Chairman of the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone People's Committee Tran Minh Khoa said the initiatives reflect the island's determination to upgrade its tourism industry. The rapid response team, together with a tourism code of conduct, is expected to curb overcharging and other practices that could damage the destination's reputation, while fostering a welcoming and civilised tourism culture.



Green and digital transformation, he added, will help attract high-end visitors while strengthening infrastructure and organisational capacity for major international events.



To achieve its 2026 target of welcoming more than 9 million visitors, including at least 2 million international tourists, Phu Quoc plans to diversify tourism products and further improve service quality. It is also investing in high-quality human resources, particularly foreign-language training, while tightening safety management for speedboats, yachts and marine tourism activities around the island.



In preparation for APEC 2027, alongside infrastructure development under a plan assigned by the Prime Minister, An Giang has implemented 21 projects worth an estimated 137.1 trillion VND in the special zone. It is working with relevant agencies to enhance foreign-language proficiency and high-end service skills for tourism personnel, introduce a "green label" certification system for accommodation establishments and expand eco-tourism products, to build a professional and visitor-friendly destination and green island during APEC 2027.



Building on its strong first-half performance, Phu Quoc aims to maintain growth in the remaining months of 2026, exceed its annual tourism targets and further strengthen its position as one of the world's premier resort destinations./.