Phu Quoc emerges as new trending destination among Koreans

Analyzing holiday booking data, Kyowon Tour Travel Easy identified Japan as having the highest proportion of reservations, accounting for 20.8% of the total. Vietnam secured the second position with a share of 11.7%.

Newly emerging tourist destinations gaining popularity among travelers include Siem Reap in Cambodia and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

Renowned for its long beaches with gleaming white sand nestled beside inviting turquoise waters, Phu Quoc island received accolades from the American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler as one of the world’s top islands in 2023, marking its second consecutive year on the prestigious list.

Beyond its stunning landscapes, Phu Quoc stands out as one of Vietnam's most alluring destinations, offering a kaleidoscope of cultural-historical experiences and a range of accommodations, from affordable housing to luxurious resorts./.



