Phu Quoc earns place in Expedia's top 10 island destinations for 2026

Bai Khem beach in the south of Phu Quoc. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese island appears alongside internationally renowned destinations such as St. Lucia, Porto Santo (Portugal), Syros (Greece), the Lofoten Islands (Norway) and Fiji.



Expedia said interest in island holidays continues to surge, with online searches rising by an average of 55% year-on-year and social media mentions increasing by around 20%. The trend suggests travellers are looking beyond traditional hotspots for islands that combine natural beauty, cultural depth and sometimes better value.



Placed 9th, Phu Quoc is one of only two Southeast Asian destinations to make this year's list, alongside Palawan in the Philippines. Expedia said the rankings were compiled based on search trends, traveller interest and the growth potential of island destinations.



St. Lucia claimed the top spot, followed by Porto Santo in Portugal and Praslin in Seychelles. Europe was represented by Porto Santo, Syros and the Lofoten Islands, which were recognised for their breathtaking landscapes, distinctive local cultures and more tranquil settings compared with many of the continent's better-known holiday destinations.



According to Expedia, travellers are increasingly favouring emerging island escapes where they can enjoy authentic local culture, pristine natural surroundings and a slower pace of life. The platform also advises booking in advance or travelling during the off-season to enjoy better prices and a more relaxed travel experience.



Expedia's Island Hot List 2026 includes St. Lucia (Caribbean), Porto Santo (Portugal), Praslin (Seychelles), Syros (Greece), the Lofoten Islands (Norway), Palawan (the Philippines), Culebra (Puerto Rico), Sanibel (the US), Phu Quoc (Vietnam) and Fiji./.