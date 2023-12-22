Making news
Photo exhibition on ASEAN culture underway in Thua Thien-Hue
With 100 photos on display, the exhibition aims to give an insight into the culture and arts of the ASEAN countries, strengthen their solidarity and friendship, and enhance their exchange and cooperation.
Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Phan Thanh Hai reviewed the group’s development over the past 56 years, saying the members of the ASEAN Community have stayed cohesive, self-resilient and adaptive.
He also highlighted the support of the ASEAN countries for the exhibition in particular, and cultural events in Thua Thien-Hue province in general.
The exhibition will run until the end of this month./.