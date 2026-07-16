Pho roadshow ends European journey with Berlin finale

After covering more than 4,000 km across Europe, the Pho Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 makes its final stop at Viet Pho Restaurant in Berlin. Photo: VNA

Vietnam's signature noodle soup took centre stage in Berlin on July 15 as the Pho Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026 concluded a three-week, six-country tour aimed at showcasing the country's rich culinary heritage and strengthening cultural ties through food.



After covering more than 4,000 km across Europe, the roadshow made its final stop at Viet Pho Restaurant in the German capital.



The event, held under the patronage of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Germany, drew around 200 participants, including members of the Vietnamese and German communities, restaurant owners, business representatives and leaders of Vietnamese organisations.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh said he was delighted to support an initiative of cultural significance, noting that the Berlin programme was hosted at Dong Xuan Centre, a landmark that reflects the successful integration of the Vietnamese community and its contribution to Berlin's multicultural landscape.



He thanked We Love Pho for including Berlin on the tour and for bringing leading Vietnamese culinary artisans to introduce authentic Vietnamese cuisine to local audiences.



Visitors enjoyed traditional beef and chicken pho, together with a selection of signature dishes representing Vietnam's three culinary regions.



Le Thi Thiet, Vice President of the Vietnam Culinary Culture Association and President of the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association, said events such as the roadshow deepen people's appreciation of pho while strengthening connections with Vietnamese cuisine.



She described pho as a powerful form of culinary diplomacy that brings people together, adding that such initiatives help promote Vietnam's cultural identity through food while inspiring chefs to preserve, enrich and pass on the country's culinary traditions.



Among the guests was Ngo The Duc, owner of a chain of 15 restaurants in Germany, several of which are featured in the Michelin Guide. He described the event as the first of its kind in Berlin and a rare opportunity to learn authentic Vietnamese cooking techniques directly from master chefs.



Phan Van Son, owner of the Złoty Smok restaurant in Stargard, Poland, who travelled with the culinary delegation from Poland to Germany, said the programme had provided restaurant owners with a valuable platform to exchange expertise and further promote pho and Vietnamese cuisine across Europe.



After 30 years in the restaurant business in Poland, Son said the experience had enabled his chefs to refine their cooking techniques and better adapt authentic Vietnamese dishes to local tastes.



The Pho Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026, held from June 26 to July 15, was jointly organised by We Love Pho Europe and the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association, with support from the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and six Vietnamese embassies across Europe.



The initiative brought together eight leading Vietnamese chefs and culinary experts, who introduced pho and other traditional dishes at eight destinations – Prague, Warsaw, Trnava, Bratislava, Vienna, Budapest, Bochum and Berlin. Each stop celebrated a different facet of Vietnam's culinary heritage while fostering professional exchanges and discussions on the future of Vietnamese cuisine.



Organisers said the roadshow's greatest achievement was strengthening cooperation among Vietnamese associations, businesses, restaurants, culinary experts, Vietnamese diplomatic missions and international partners.



According to Cao Hong Vinh, a representative of We Love Pho, the programme successfully established pho as a cultural bridge connecting Vietnam with international audiences while building a network of individuals committed to preserving and promoting Vietnamese culinary heritage.



The organisation also officially launched European Pho Week 2026, scheduled for December 7–13, with the aim of turning the event into a continent-wide celebration in which restaurants, businesses and pho enthusiasts become ambassadors for Vietnamese culture through their own establishments.



Founded in Brussels, Belgium, We Love Pho is a non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting Vietnam's culinary heritage, with pho serving as its signature cultural symbol./.