Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam review the guard of honour. Photo: VNA



At the ceremony, the two leaders stepped onto the honour dais as military bands played the national anthems of Vietnam and the Philippines. A 21-gun salute was fired in honour of General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit.



The two leaders then reviewed the guard of honour and introduced members of their respective high-level delegations attending the ceremony.



Immediately afterwards, President Marcos Jr. and his spouse, together with General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse, proceeded to the Presidential Palace’s guest book room.



The top Vietnamese leader wrote down his admiration for the Philippines’ rich cultural heritage and aspirations for prosperity and development. He noted that the common understandings reached by the two countries would elevate the bilateral friendship and neighbourly relations to a new height, bringing tangible benefits to their people and contributing positively to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



Following the ceremony, the two leader led their respective high-level delegations to hold official talks. They are also set to witness the signing of cooperation documents and meet with the press.





The welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse is held solemnly according to the highest protocol reserved for heads of state. Photo: VNA



Vietnam and the Philippines share a longstanding traditional friendship and many strategic interests in maintaining regional peace, stability, cooperation and development. Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1976, the bilateral ties have continued to grow across a wide range of fields, becoming increasingly substantive and effective.



The trip marks the Vietnamese leader’s first visit to the Philippines as Party General Secretary and State President. It takes place as the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and as the Philippines assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026. The visit also provides an opportunity for the two countries’ senior leaders to discuss major directions for advancing the Vietnam–Philippines Strategic Partnership in a stronger, more substantive and effective manner in the years ahead./.