Petrol, diesel prices fall in June 4 adjustment

Fuel wholesalers, distributors, and retail networks have upgraded their infrastructure and ensured all technical requirements are in place for the sale of E10 gasoline. Photo: VNA

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,784 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 1,474 VND from the previous maximum price. That of 0.05S diesel is set at no more than 26,866 VND per litre, a decrease of 785 VND. Meanwhile, 180CST 3.5S mazut is priced at the maximum of 19,645 VND per kilogramme, down 797 VND.At Petrolimex stations, E10 RON95-III is being sold at 22,330 VND per litre and E10 RON95-V at 23,230 VND per litre.In the latest price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for several fuel categories at the following rates: 500 VND per litre for biofuel, 300 VND per litre for diesel, and 300 VND per kilogramme for mazut.The MoIT will coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect and monitor traders’ fulfilment of their responsibility for ensuring adequate fuel supplies for the domestic market and will strictly handle any violations, if detected.As of June 4, Vietnam’s petrol and oil prices remained lower than those in neighbouring countries, according to the ministry./.