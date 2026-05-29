Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc. Photo: VNA



Under Decision No. 938/QD-TTg, Permanent Deputy PM Pham Gia Tuc serves as Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027 while Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung is appointed Vice Chairman.



Committee members include Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan; Deputy Minister of National Defense Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang; Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung (head of the Subcommittee on Security and Health Care); Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Pham Tat Thang; Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc; and Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee Ho Van Mung.



Some other officials in the committee are Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (APEC Senior Officials' Meeting Chair, head of the National Secretariat, and co-head of the Subcommittee on Content); Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan (co-head of the Subcommittee on Content); Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (head of the Subcommittee on Communications and Culture); Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van (head of the Subcommittee on Protocol); Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Nguyen Hoang Anh; and Vice Chairman of the Government Office Pham Manh Cuong (head of the Subcommittee on Logistics and Supplies).



According to Decision No. 1507/QD-TTg, issued in July 2025, the National Committee for APEC 2027 is tasked with assisting the PM in directing, promoting, and coordinating activities of the subcommittees, the Secretariat, ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant agencies during the preparation for and organisation of meetings and activities in the APEC Year 2027.



The National Committee consists of five subcommittees, namely those on content, logistics and supplies, security and health care, communications and culture, and protocol.



The Secretariat serves as the standing body assisting the National Committee. Led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and under the direct guidance of the Committee Chairperson, the Secretariat includes representatives from the Government Office, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade./.