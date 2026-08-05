Party Statutes must be practical, future-ready: Top leader

A view of the meeting. Photo: VNA



The leader, who heads the committee, described the work as a particularly important political task in the 14th term, directly serving the amendment and supplementation of the Party's Platform and the preparation for the 15th National Party Congress. It is also a process in which the Party makes self-reflection, reviews realities, develops theory on a ruling Party, and perfect the organisational foundation for leading national development in the new phase.



He said the current Party Statutes remain fundamentally valid but must also respond to emerging issues such as administrative apparatus restructuring, the two-tier local administration model, decentralisation, control over the exercise of power and digital transformation.



The objective, he said, is to create statutes that strengthen the Party, ensure smooth operations, clarifies responsibilities, enhance power control, improve the quality of Party members and grassroots organisations, and reinforce ties between the Party and the people.



The Party and State leader stressed that revisions must uphold Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought and the Party's Doi moi (renewal) policy while staying steadfast in the goal of national independence and socialism, and firmly maintaining the Party's leadership role and the principle of democratic centralism. The review should align with the 14th National Party Congress Resolution, the proposed amendments to the 2011 Platform and the ongoing research on revisions to the 2013 Constitution.



He said provisions that remain effective should be retained while those creating widespread difficulties or institutional gaps should be amended. Issues not yet sufficiently mature should continue to be considered, piloted or addressed through implementing regulations and guidance.



General Secretary and President Lam emphasised a clear distinction among the Party Statutes, implementation regulations and guidance documents. The Statutes should cover only fundamental and long-term issues and principles. Meanwhile, detailed and frequently changing matters should be addressed through subordinate regulations.



He called for every proposed amendment to clearly explain the practical issue involved, why it requires amendment at the Statute level, available options, expected impacts and implementation conditions. Success, he said, should be measured by whether Party organisations become stronger, the apparatus runs more efficiently, responsibilities become clearer, the exercise of power is better supervised, and Party members become closer to and better serve the people.



The review should focus on four key areas – fundamental issues concerning the Party, Party members, grassroots Party organisations and relations with the people; the Party's organisational structure and leadership methodology under the new model; Party inspection, supervision, discipline and power control; and digital transformation, specialised areas and technical issues of the Statutes.



The General Secretary and President also asked for a reformed research and implementation approach, building on the review of the 2011–2025 implementation of the Party Statutes rather than starting from scratch.



He urged comprehensive evidence-based assessments, broad consultation, representative field studies and selective reference to international experience while ensuring all proposals remain grounded in Vietnam's realities.



The leader instructed the standing body to promptly finalise the steering committee's working regulations, action plan, task allocation, editorial team and roadmap for the review and amendment process. Committee members were told to take direct responsibility for assigned tasks, with progress monitored by concrete outputs and deadlines.



Concluding the meeting, General Secretary and President Lam urged members to begin work immediately, stressing a spirit of "less talk, more action" and measuring success by tangible results, expressing confidence that the steering committee will produce a high-quality draft to support the building of a strong and pure Party capable of leading the nation in a new era./