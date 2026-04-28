Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on 51st anniversary of national reunification

A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum on April 28 morning. Photo: VNA

A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum on April 28 morning, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).



Among those attending the ceremony were Politburo members: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam; Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man; Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai.



Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former Chairpersons of the National Assembly: Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, along with other members of the Politburo, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, State Vice Presidents, Vice Chairpersons of the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Ministers, leaders of the Party and State, and leaders of central committees, ministries, branches, and organisations also attended the memorial ceremony.



The delegation solemnly expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. The late leader devoted his entire life to the service of the people and the country, leading the Party and the people to glorious victories.



The wreath laid by the delegation carried the inscription: “Eternal gratitude to great President Ho Chi Minh”.