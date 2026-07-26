Party, State leaders pay tribute to heroic martyrs, President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, and the Government offers incense and pays respects to fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street. Photo: VNA

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, and the Government on July 26 morning offered incense and paid respects to fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi and laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2026).



Joining the delegation were members of the Politburo: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam; Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.



Also present at the ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former State President Luong Cuong; former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; and former Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, among others.



The wreath of the delegation bore the inscription "Forever grateful to heroic martyrs."



Then, a delegation of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Bui Thi Minh Hoai also offered incense and paid tribute to the heroic martyrs.



With profound respect and boundless gratitude, the delegates bowed in remembrance of the heroic martyrs – the outstanding sons and daughters of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and country. Throughout the revolutionary journey of the Party and the nation, with the aspiration and belief in the truth that "Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom," and the spirit of "Fighting to the death for the Fatherland," generations of outstanding sons and daughters of Vietnam have bravely volunteered to go to the battlefield, fought valiantly, and sacrificed themselves to fulfill their duties for the cause of national construction and protection, and for peace and happiness of the people.



Over the past 79 years, the Party, the State, and the people of Vietnam have always paid attention to and cared for those who have contributed to the revolution and the families of martyrs, thereby spreading the traditional values and good morals of the nation, expressing the gratitude of the entire political system with all their hearts and the highest responsibility, contributing to improving the material and spiritual lives of policy beneficiaries, and creating great spiritual motivation for the cause of national construction and protection.



Under the leadership of the Party and the State, the entire political system, especially the Vietnam People's Army, scientists, and the whole society are striving in the journey of searching for, collecting, and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers, with the intensified "500-day campaign to intensify the search, collection, and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers." This is a special "marching" in peacetime, demonstrating the determination and responsibility of the entire political system in the work of searching for, collecting, and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers whose information is incomplete.



The 500-day campaign is a journey of gratitude from the Vietnamese people to those who sacrificed for the Fatherland; honouring the contributions and sacrifices of heroic martyrs, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, relatives of fallen soldiers, veterans, and officers, soldiers, and competent forces who are working day and night to carry out the sacred task of searching for, collecting, and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers.



Immediately afterwards, delegations from the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum. The wreaths bore the inscription "Forever grateful to great President Ho Chi Minh."



Before the sacred spirit of President Ho Chi Minh, the delegations expressed their boundless gratitude and respectfully commemorated his immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. The President dedicated his entire life to the people and the country, leading the Party and the people to glorious victories.



Earlier that morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission - Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security; the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths in tribute to heroes martyrs and President Ho Chi Minh./.