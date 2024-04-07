Party, State leaders join Lao traditional festival

Prominent among them were Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai; Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang; Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang; and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



On behalf of the Party and State leaders and the people of Vietnam, Thang extended the best wishes to the fraternal Party and State leaders and people of Laos; congratulated them on their achievements recorded over the recent years; and expressed belief on their further successes in their national building.



The official stressed the two countries enjoy special and unique relationship in the world, and that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between them will continue to develop.



Now as before, the Party, State, and people are determined to join their Lao counterparts in maintaining and developing those relations, Thang said.



Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh stressed the Vietnamese delegation’s participation in the celebration manifests the comradeship, fraternity and special relations between the two countries.



Congratulating Vietnam on its recent achievements, the diplomat expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the fraternal Vietnamese people will reach their target of becoming a developed and high-income country by 2045.



He also expressed gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam to their Lao counterparts in its past national liberation and current national construction and defence.



The two Parties and Sates will continue tightening the Laos – Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation despite the complex development of the world and regional situation in the recent past, the diplomat affirmed./.