Party official pays tribute to former General Secretary Tran Phu

Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu offers incense at the grave of former Party General Secretary Tran Phu. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu, along with leaders of Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces, on April 29 offered flowers and incense at the grave of former Party General Secretary Tran Phu in Duc Tho commune, Ha Tinh province, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2026).



Joining the delegation were Party Central Committee members, including Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Office; and Bui Quang Huy, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.



The Party official and the delegation observed a minute of silence to commemorate and honour the great contributions of Tran Phu, a steadfast and indomitable communist and an outstanding leader of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution. He was the first General Secretary of the Party, dedicating his entire life to the cause of national liberation. His sacrifice and significant contributions continue to inspire generations of communists and the Vietnamese people to strive for national building and safeguarding.



Tu and the delegation later offered flowers and incense at a monument dedicated to fallen heroes at the Nam Martyrs' Cemetery in Ha Tinh province's Tu My commune, where they expressed deep gratitude for those who laid down their lives for national liberation and while performing noble international duties in Laos.



The Party official and the delegation also visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Minh, 107, whose only son died in 1966 during the resistance war against the US.



Expressing profound gratitude for her family’s sacrifices, Tu affirmed that the Party, State, and people always remember and appreciate the contributions of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, martyrs, war invalids, and revolution contributors, while emphasising the need to further care for policy beneficiaries and uphold the nation’s noble tradition of “remembering the source when drinking water.”./.