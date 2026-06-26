Party official offers congratulations on Hoahaoism’s 87th anniversary

Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee. Photo: VNA

Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, has sent a congratulatory letter to the Central Executive Board of the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha, dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the 87th founding anniversary of the Buddhist sect, praising their contributions to the national development.



In her letter, Hoai extended warm greetings and best wishes to the Hoa Hao Buddhist community, noting the group’s longstanding tradition of patriotism and close companionship with the nation.



She praised the Central Executive Board of the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha, its dignitaries, and followers for actively implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws while effectively responding to patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by the VFF.



The official highlighted the community’s strong engagement in charitable and humanitarian activities, including support for the poor and disadvantaged people, construction of charity houses, building of rural bridges and roads, and participation in the movement to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated houses.



These efforts, she said, have contributed to the great national solidarity and socio-economic development.



The VFF Central Committee acknowledges and highly appreciates the practical and responsible contributions by the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha and its dignitaries and followers to the national construction and defence, Hoai stressed.



The VFF leader noted that 2026 is a year of the enhanced implementation of the resolutions adopted at the 14th National Party Congress and the 11th National VFF Congress for the 2026–2031 term, aiming to further strengthen the great national solidarity in the new era.



She expressed her hope that the Hoa Hao Buddhist community will further uphold the values of its faith and patriotism, observe the Party’s guidelines, the State's policies and laws and the VFF's action plan, and actively engage in socio-economic development, social welfare, humanitarian and charitable activities, thereby contributing to a prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam./.