The launch was organised on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Vietnam National United Front – the traditional day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930 - 2023) by the VFF Central Committee, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House.



The 748-page book comprises an overview, 75 outstanding speeches, articles, interviews, letters and appeals by the General Secretary, along with 142 photos reflecting his visits to the 63 provinces and cities nationwide.



Of the three sections, the first focuses on the great national solidarity as the internal strength and the decisive factor of the success of the national construction and defence. The second is on the promotion of the core political role of the VFF and socio-political organisations to help achieve the country’s socio-economic development targets. The third is about the promotion of people and localities’ role to contribute more to the national reform.



The book is assessed as a precious work on the building and promotion of the great national solidarity bloc, thus helping improve awareness, boost consensus, and strongly inspire patriotism and the aspiration to make dedications among cadres, Party members, people, and the entire political system.



President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien stressed that the book became even more meaningful as it debuted amid the 93rd founding anniversary of the Vietnam National United Front. It will be a long-term theoretical and practical handbook on the promotion of the strength of the great national solidarity in the current context, helping all-level Party committees, VFF committees, cadres, and Party members in the political system to consider and apply in reality.



The book also provides a political basis for building an action plan for implementing the resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee’s eighth session on continuing to bring into play the great national solidarity tradition to develop Vietnam into an increasingly strong, prosperous, civilised, and happy nation, he added.



Aside from the printed version, the Su that National Political Publishing House also launched the electronic version of the book, available for free on its website www.stbook.vn./.