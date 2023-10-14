Party leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s coming session

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi met with voters of Dong Da, Ba Dinh, and Hai Ba Trung districts on October 14 in preparation for the sixth session of the 15th-tenure parliament.



Local voters were informed about the planned agenda of the coming session, set to open later this month, and a report summarising ministries, sectors, and Hanoi authorities’ replies to opinions and petitions from voters of the three districts.



Highly valuing the NA’s recent activities with productive reforms and improvements, they asked the parliament to keep enhancing supervision over such important areas as the planning work, especially urban planning, environmental pollution, waste treatment, fire safety in big cities, the implementation of key transport projects, and the settlement of suspended projects. They also called on the NA to identify and address shortcomings of the land and housing-related laws.



Voters voiced their trust in the Party and State and added that the year 2023 is full of difficulties, so measures should be boosted to foster comprehensive socio-economic development to concurrently fuel economic growth, guarantee social security, sustainably reduce poverty, and create a favourable environment for businesses to recover and develop.



Hanoi voters shared the view that they were impressed with the recent diplomatic successes, particularly the visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden at the invitation of General Secretary Trong. They also applauded the outcomes of the freshly finished eighth session of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, along with efforts to reform and improve the quality of the NA and Government’s activities.



Locals also expressed their support for the corruption combat and administrative reform while raising opinions about some other issues.



Appreciating the opinions, General Secretary Trong repeated that the NA is the supreme organ of State power, which is elected by the people and exercises the people’s power. It performs the functions of making laws, practicing supreme supervision, and making decisions about major and important issues of the country.



The Party holds the leadership over the entire political system and issues guidelines, the State practices governance, and the people exercise their mastery. Each of them must properly carry out its functions and tasks, and comply with the Constitution and laws, he said, noting that all-level authorities need to thoroughly grasp this to perform their duties and especially, stay close to and respect the people.



He highlighted some recent important political, economic, social, and diplomatic results while affirming the country’s consistent foreign policy and style of “bamboo diplomacy”.



The Party chief expressed his hope that local voters and people will make more contributions so that Hanoi will continue deserving its role as the capital of Vietnam./.