Party General Secretary welcomes RoK President’s visit

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong welcomed President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol, his spouse and entourage to Vietnam following the upgrade of bilateral relationship to comprehensive strategic partnership in late 2022, during a reception in Hanoi on June 23.



Party chief Trong expressed his belief that the visit will create a new milestone and promote the further development of bilateral ties in the near future.



He hailed the positive outcomes of the talks between President Vo Van Thuong and RoK President Yoon, and suggested both sides continue enhancing mutual understanding and political trust via maintaining regular exchanges, contacts at at all levels.



Vietnam has never enjoyed such fortune, power, international standing and prestige as it does today, he said, adding that the country will continue pushing forward reform, being a reliable friend and partner of all nations worldwide, especially close countries like the RoK.



Yoon, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its great achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by General Secretary Trong.



He said over the past three decades, Vietnam has been a key cooperation partner of the RoK in Asia, believing that this visit will mark a new beginning for the next three decades of the RoK-Vietnam relationsship.



Suggesting that both sides focus on training the young generations, Yoon said the RoK will continue giving priority to education and training for Vietnamese students, enabling them to pursue studies in Korean advanced technology schools and serving as a bridge for bilateral ties.



The guest proposed strengthening people-to-people exchanges and collaboration in education-training and sci-tech, making bilateral relationship a model of international relations, as both countries strive for peace, cooperation and prosperity.



On the occasion, both leaders also discussed global and regional issues of shared concern./.