Party General Secretary, State President To Lam to pay State visit to China
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, along with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay a State visit to China from April 14-17.
During his stay in Vientiane, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is scheduled to meet with senior Lao leaders on major orientations to further promote comprehensive cooperation, focusing on effectively implementing existing agreements and deepening the bilateral relations in a way that brings tangible benefits to people in both countries.