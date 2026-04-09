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Party General Secretary, State President To Lam to pay State visit to China

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, along with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay a State visit to China from April 14-17.
  Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. Photo: VNA  

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, along with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay a State visit to China from April 14-17.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, and his spouse, announced in a communiqué by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA/VNP

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Senior Party official begins official visit to Laos

Senior Party official begins official visit to Laos

During his stay in Vientiane, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is scheduled to meet with senior Lao leaders on major orientations to further promote comprehensive cooperation, focusing on effectively implementing existing agreements and deepening the bilateral relations in a way that brings tangible benefits to people in both countries.
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