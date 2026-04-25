Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates pay tribute to fallen combatants at the Da Nang City Memorial. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, along with a high-ranking delegation, offered flowers and incense to commemorate fallen combatants at the Da Nang City Memorial on April 25 to mark the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).



Also attending the ceremony were members of the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Party Central Committee, leaders of the Party and State, as well as leaders of central committees, ministries and sectors, Da Nang city and Military Region 5.



In a solemn and sacred atmosphere, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates observed a moment of silence, respectfully bowing their heads to express their boundless gratitude and profound remembrance of the immense contributions of the heroic martyrs, compatriots, and comrades, who, with fervent patriotism and unwavering unity, fought bravely and sacrificed themselves for the cause of national liberation, building and protecting the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland. Millions of outstanding sons and daughters of the nation dedicated their youth, bravely fought, and sacrificed themselves on battlefields across the country to protect the independence, freedom, and territorial integrity of the Fatherland.



After that, the top leader and the delegation visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Huynh Thi Me, born in 1924, whose husband and one son were martyrs, in Hoa Cuong ward, Da Nang city./.

