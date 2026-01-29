Party chief pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Nghe An

Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Chung Son temple. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam offered flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Chung Son temple - his ancestral worship site, and at the Kim Lien special national relic site in Kim Lien commune, the central province of Nghe An on January 29.



The visit is timed to celebrate the upcoming 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the success of its 14th National Congress.



At Chung Son temple, the Party chief and his working delegation expressed boundless gratitude to the late President for his immense contributions as an eminent leader of the international communist and workers’ movement. They reflected with deep admiration on his lifelong dedication to the cause of national liberation and his tireless pursuit of peace and well-being for the Vietnamese people and those around the world.



Reporting on the key achievements of the 14th National Party Congress, they pledged to continue fostering unity and consensus, pooling all resources and resolve to bring the Congress’s Resolution to life, turning aspirations into reality, advancing the country strongly and steadily in the new era of national rise, and building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam, firmly advancing toward socialism.



In the guestbook at Sen village - President Ho Chi Minh’s birthplace, General Secretary Lam expressed profound emotion upon returning to the revolutionary leader’s hometown. He reiterated steadfast fidelity to the path charted by Ho Chi Minh and the Party, committing to ongoing self-reflection and self-improvement, and wholehearted devotion to serving the Fatherland and its people in the pursuit of a strong and prosperous country where citizens enjoy genuine happiness.



In the morning the same day, the General Secretary and his delegation also paid floral tribute to former General Secretary Le Hong Phong at his memorial site, where they expressed profound respect and immense gratitude to his great contributions to the revolutionary cause, while paying heartfelt honour to countless fallen heroes who gave their lives to the cause of national liberation, peace, and Vietnamese people’s well-being.



At the Xo Viet Nghe Tinh relic site, they observed a moment of silence in tribute to the revolutionary predecessors and earlier generations who devoted themselves to the Fatherland’s independence and freedom, and the people's happiness./.