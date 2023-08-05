Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong holds phone talks with Cambodia's CPP President, PM Hun Sen

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong held high-level phone talks with President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on August 5.



At the talks, CPP President and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen briefed Party General Secretary Trong on the current situation of Cambodia as well as the success of the seventh National Assembly election. He hailed Vietnam's tremendous, comprehensive achievements, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnamese people will reap more success and successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress' Resolution.



Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their great support to the CPP as well as the State and people of Cambodia both in the past and at present.



He affirmed that in the coming time, leaders of the CPP as well as National Assembly and Government of Cambodia, including General Dr. Hun Manet who has been nominated by the Cambodian People’s Party as the Prime Minister candidate, will continue to maintain and reinforce the traditional relations between the two Parties, States and peoples, lifting the ties to a new height.



Party General Secretary Trong congratulated Cambodia on the successful organisation of the recent general elections with ensured democracy, fairness and freedom, as well as the CPP over its victory in the elections, which affirmed the position and the role of the CPP under the leadership of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, as well as Cambodian people's trust in and strong support to the CPP.



The Vietnamese Party chief hailed the great achievements that Cambodia has gained in areas under the leadership of the CPP, and expressed his belief that on the foundation of the attainments, the new National Assembly and Government of Cambodia will continue to reap greater success in the national defence, construction and development cause.



He affirmed that Vietnam strongly supports the cause of national construction and development of Cambodia under the leadership of the CPP and the new government.



He highly valued the contributions that Samdech Techo Hun Sen and CPP leaders have made to the growth of ties between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia over the years. He said he hopes that next generations of CPP leaders will continue to promote this sound tradition.



The two leaders shared delight at the expanding Vietnam-Cambodia partnership which has brought about practical benefits to people of both countries, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



They underlined the meaning and significance of the tradition of solidarity, strong bonding and mutual support as the most important factor and the source of greatest strength for the struggle for national independence in the past and the current national defence and construction of each Party and nation both at present and in the future.



The two sides vowed that they will work together to continue to nurture the sound bilateral relations, and pledged to continue to coordinate closely and promote cooperation in all fields following agreed directions./.