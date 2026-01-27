Party chief hosts Vice President of Cambodian People's Party

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam receives in Hanoi on January 26 Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Men Sam An. Photo: VNA

General Secretary Lam thanked King Norodom Sihamoni, CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen, and the CPP for their congratulatory messages on the success of the CPV's 14th National Congress. He expressed particular appreciation to Men Sam An for leading a CPP delegation to Vietnam to deliver congratulations in person, calling the visit a vivid manifestation of the traditional friendship and close solidarity between the two Parties and countries.

He noted that the 14th Party Congress marks the beginning of a new development era for Vietnam under the motto “Solidarity, Democracy, Discipline, Breakthrough and Development”. The Congress, he said, embodied Vietnam’s firm resolve, national unity and aspiration to build a peaceful, independent, prosperous and happy country, while setting long-term national goals and vision.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated Cambodia on its recent development strides and believed that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the CPP’s sound leadership headed by Hun Sen, Cambodia would continue reaping major and all-round advances, successfully meeting its development goals, and further enhancing its role and standing in the region and the world. He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with Cambodia and the traditional solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Men Sam An, in reply, congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th Party Congress and extended congratulations to the host on his re-election as General Secretary at the first plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee.

She praised Vietnam’s wide-ranging achievements under the CPV’s leadership led by To Lam, citing administrative reforms, the success of the 13th Party Congress’s resolution, strong economic growth and improving living standards.

The guest expressed confidence that under the CPV’s far-sighted vision, the Vietnamese Party, State and people would translate the 14th Party Congress’s resolution into reality, secure double-digit economic growth, and attain centennial goals of becoming a modern industrialised, upper-middle-income developing country by 2030 and a high-income socialist developed nation by 2045.

Maintaining comprehensive cooperation and friendship with Vietnam at all levels through Party and State channels and mass organisations remains the CPP’s consistent, long-term policy, she said.

Host and guest were pleased with the strong, substantive and effective development of Vietnam–Cambodia ties in recent years, believing that ties between the two Parties and countries would be further reinforced for the interests of both peoples as well as global and regional peace and stability. They reaffirmed that the Vietnam–Cambodia friendship is special and invaluable, and should be preserved, nurtured and passed on to future generations./.