Party chief charts course for strong Party, prosperous Vietnam

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam has penned an article titled “Resolving to build a strong Party, and a prosperous, powerful, democratic, equal and civilised Vietnam”.



The Vietnam News Agency runs the translation of the full article:



“The founding of the CPV is a milestone in the 4,000-year history of national building and defence of the heroic and cultured Vietnamese nation, and a great turning point in the history of the Vietnamese revolution. Since the Party’s coming into being, under the leadership of the Party, the beloved President Ho Chi Minh, and Party General Secretaries in different periods, including Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam has navigated headwinds and challenges to continuously move forwards. The Vietnamese people, under the Party’s leadership, went from victory to victory, worked miracles, liberated and re-unified the country, gradually taking the country to socialism and standing shoulder-by-shoulder with powers across the five continents.



With a sound political policy, the infinite loyalty to the interests of the nation and the working class, flesh-and-blood bonds with the people, and pure and faithful international solidarity, the CPV has gathered and united all classes and people from all walks of life as well as revolutionary movements, built strong and extensive revolutionary forces to defeat the invading French colonists with the Dien Bien Phu Victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”, while carrying out socialist revolution in the north, and national democratic revolution in the south, steering the Vietnamese revolutionary ship to a complete victory.



Being re-unified, the whole nation advanced towards socialism admist formidable challenges. Against the backdrop, the Party continued to prove its intellectual power, mettle, pioneering role and nature of science and revolution; it initiated, unceasingly perfected and led the whole Party, people and armed forces to successfully implement the Doi Moi (renewal) process, turning Vietnam from a under-developed to a developing country with middle-income level, where its people enjoy an increasing prosperous and happy life, and with rising prestige and position in the international arena.



Based on the accurate assessment of the country’s position, capacity, opportunities and challenges, the CPV’s 13th National Congress, with a high political resolve, charted a course for national development to 2030 with vision to 2045, laid out the strategic goal for Vietnam to become a socialist-oriented developed country by mid-21st century, the time that marks 100 years under the Party leadership, and 100 years of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; inspired the whole Party, people and military to patriotism, national will for resilience, compassion, great national solidarity, and the desire for a prosperous and happy nation. After two-thirds of the journey, the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress has carved out various achievements, and important results.



Developments in recent years show that the world is in a period of epochal changes. The time between now and 2030 is an important period to identify a new world order. Peace, cooperation, and development are still the main trends, but competition between major powers is intensified, with Asia-Pacific being the most fiercely competitive area. Hostile and reactionary forces have never given up their attemps to overthrow the CPV leadership and the socialist regime in Vietnam; they have intensified the “peaceful evolution” strategy with increasingly sophisticated, cunning and malicious methods and tricks, making use of the nation’s comprehensive and extensive international integration to penetrate and promote “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” to sabotage our Party and our regime from inside. Non-traditional security challenges have also created negative impacts; the emergence and development of cyberspace along with the fourth scientific and industrial revolution with unprecedented scale and speed have ushered in a new era when under-developed and developing nations can seize opportunities to develop rapidly and rise to become strong countries, but at the same time, they can fall into a deep hole of backwardness if they fail to capitalise on the chances.

To take full advantage of opportunities and advantages, repel risks and challenges, enhance potential and strength to successfully implement the strategic goals set by the 13th Party Congress, the entire Party, people, and armed forces need to make efforts, join hands, inherit and strongly promote the glorious tradition and valuable experience of the Party, bolster the sprit of “autonomy, confidence, self-reliance, and national pride”, unceasingly study to open up propsects for the development of both human and society. Firmly adhering to Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh's thought, the goal of national independence, socialism and the Party's Doi Moi guideline. Consistently making socio-economic development the focal task, Party building the key task, cultural development the spiritual foundation, and ensuring national defene and security the important and constant mission; optimising internal resources and taking advantage of external resources, in which internal resources and human resources are the most important; attaching importance to and unceasingly promoting solidarity and unity within the Party, the great national solidarity, and the flesh-and-blood bonds between the Party and people. From the Party Central Committee to party cells, every cadre, every party member must make tireless efforts to “preserve solidarity and consensus in the Party like the pupils of their own eyes”. The Party must be able to mobilise the intellect and strength of the entire nation and the strength of the era in the construction and protection of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.



Firmly defending independence and self-reliance; ensuring to the most national interests based on essential principles of international law; safeguarding the Fatherland early and from afar; maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national development; increasing Vietnam’s practical contributions to maintaining peace in the region and the world. Resolutely, persistently defending national independence, sovereignty, unification, territorial integrity, seas, islands and airspace. Persevering with the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, diversification, being a friend and trustworthy partner, an active and responsible member of the international community; adhering to the position, viewpoint and practice of the diplomatic art in the new era based on the Vietnamese’s personality of “ taking the unchangeable to cope with all changes,” “being friendly” and “using kindness instead of force”.



Firmly pursuing the stance, viewpoint and practice of “ making people the root,” “people are the subject and the core of Doi Moi,” every policy must really base on the life, aspirations, rights and legitimate interests of the people, making people’s happiness and wellness the goal; ensuring that every people benefits from the achievements of the Doi Moi cause and national development, lives happily in a secure and safe environment with no one left behind. Building a socialist rule-by-law State of the people, by the people and for the people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam; upholding the rule of the Constitution and law; respecting, ensuring and effectively protecting human rights and citizen’s rights; building professional, governed-by-law, modern administrative and judicial systems; building a streamlined, clean, efficient and effectiveness state apparatus, a contingent of qualified, capable and reputable public officials and employees who are professional and incorruptible and whole-heartedly serve the Fatherland and the people.



Continuing to intensify Party building and rectification; and resolutely and persistently fighting individualism, the degradation in ideology, ethics and lifestyle, corruption and negative phenomena in the Party under the motto of “unceasing,” “non-stop,” “no banned zone, no exception,” “regardless of who it is,” “handling one case to awaken an entire region, an entire field.” At the same time, focusing on removing difficulties and obstacles in institutions; continuing to accelerating administrative procedure reform; enhancing publicity and transparency through digital transition; expanding development space; creating the most favourable conditions for every normal activity in the legal framework, contributing to national development and improvement of the life of people, organisations, individuals, enterprises and businesspeople both in and outside the country. Closely combining power control with education in politics, ideology and revolutionary traditions so as to build a truly pure and strong Party that is morality and civilisation in itself.



Pushing ahead in a comprehensive and synchorouns manner the Doi Moi cause for rapid and sustainable development and consolidating national potential strength. Building and perfecting uniform institutions for the development of the modern socialist-oriented market economy along with international integration. Strongly promoting investment, production and business; maximising social resources for sustainable national development, environmental protection and adaptation to climate change. Developing all-round people; building a modern culture imbued with national identity which is truly the spiritual foundation of society, an internal source of strength and an important driver of national development.



Highly focusing on preparatory work to successfully organise Party congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Party Congress; well conducting the review of the 40-year Doi Moi cause, inheriting important theories on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam that were developed by generations of leaders of the Party, including General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, outlining correct guidelines for the country’s continued comprehensive development in the time ahead.



We believe that under the leadership of the glorious Communist Party of Vietnam; with the combination of genuine patriotism and the nation’s fine traditions, mettle and quintessence along with constance acquisition of humankind’s cultural quintessence; with the capability and firm ideology of our contingent of cadres and Party members; with the whole-hearted trust and support of the people, the Doi Moi cause will certainly reap great accomplishments, our Fatherland will grow increasingly strong and prosperous, our people will enjoy increasingly happy and full life, our country will grow increasingly strong and prosperous, and firmly advance to socialism, successfully realising the strategic goals set by the 13th National Party Congress and the great President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching, which is also the wish of the entire nation, that “The entire Party, nation unite and strive to build a peaceful, united, independent, democratic and prosperous Vietnam, contributing worthily to the world’s revolutionary cause.”/.