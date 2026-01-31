Party chief attends inauguration of President Ho Chi Minh memorial house in Dien Bien

Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense at the memorial house dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at the E2 Hill historical site in Dien Bien Phu ward, Dien Bien province. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam on January 31 attended the inauguration of a memorial house dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at the E2 Hill historical site in Dien Bien Phu ward, Dien Bien province.



The event was held in the lead-up to the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2026) and to mark the success of the 14th National Party Congress.



The 160sq.m project to build the memorial house and add several facilities at the E2 Hill historical site was approved by the Dien Bien provincial People’s Committee in 2025 and broke ground in June that year. Total investment stands at 35 billion VND (1.35 million USD), poured by Ho Chi Minh City.



Inside the memorial house stands a seated bronze statue of President Ho Chi Minh, measuring 1.33 metres in height and weighing more than 500 kilograms.



The memorial house is expected to become an important cultural and spiritual space for Dien Bien province. With deep historical and cultural significance, it will serve as a “red address” for educating present and future generations on patriotism and revolutionary ideals.



Also on the morning of January 31, General Secretary Lam and his entourage laid wreaths and offered incense at the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs’ Temple and the A1 National Martyrs’ Cemetery./.