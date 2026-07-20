Party Central Committee’s third meeting opens in Hanoi

The opening session of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

The session is to discuss important issues in implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, along with items covering Party building, political system and national development in the new stage.Opening the meeting, General Secretary and State President Lam said the 14th National Party Congress set the country's strategic directions, targets and major orientations, while the second meeting established the organisational framework for the new term. The third meeting must translate those orientations into concrete decisions that remove bottlenecks, unlock resources and create new development momentum, he stressed.The Party Central Committee is reviewing 13 issues with the aim of strengthening leadership, governance, implementation capacity and national development and defence in the new period, he noted.The top leader said the decisions adopted at the meeting should deliver four strategic shifts - enhancing the leadership and governance capacity of the Party and State apparatus; establishing unified governance of development space and national resources; advancing a development model driven by productivity, knowledge, technology and people; and strengthening prevention, resilience and national security. He urged delegates to assess how each policy removes bottlenecks, creates new capacity and ensures effective implementation.The Party and State leader highlighted four priorities for discussion. The first is moving beyond organisational restructuring to improving the quality of Party leadership, State governance and public service delivery. He stressed that a leaner apparatus is only the starting point, with success measured by better policy outcomes, stronger implementation and higher public trust.The Party Central Committee will also review reports on the one-year operation of the new political system model and the two-tier local administration system, as well as proposals to establish centrally governed cities of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh as new regional growth poles.The second priority focuses on shifting from fragmented management to integrated governance of national development space and resources. Discussions will cover revisions to the Land Law and related laws, the implementation of Party resolutions on land management and maritime-based development, and policies to unlock resources while protecting legitimate rights and preventing speculation, waste and group interests.The third priority is transitioning from growth driven mainly by expanding inputs to one based on productivity, knowledge, technology and human capital. General Secretary and State President Lam said the six-month socio-economic development report and the proposed new national development model must together answer the question: how will the country create wealth and competitiveness in the long term.The leader also described the proposal to build a disciplined, safe, civilised and harmonious society as the foundation and goal of the country’s development model, with people at its centre and the rule of law as its foundation.The fourth priority calls for moving from responding to individual risks towards strengthening national resilience and preventive capacity. The General Secretary and State President said Vietnam must improve strategic forecasting, safeguard critical political, economic and technological systems, and integrate environmental protection and climate resilience into national security and development planning.He stressed that the four strategic shifts form a unified framework in which organisation and human factors help strengthen implementation capacity, institution and development spaces unlock resources, a new development model generates productivity and higher living standards, and stronger resilience and protective measures ensure continuous and sustainable progress.General Secretary and State President Lam urged the Party Central Committee's members to engage in focused and substantive discussions, with clear recommendations and practical solutions. He emphasised that all decisions must put national interests, the legitimate rights of the people and the country's long-term development first.He also called for all resolutions and conclusions adopted at the meeting to be translated immediately into action plans with clearly defined objectives, responsibilities, resources, timelines and expected outcomes, while eliminating delays in institutionalising Party policies and improving implementation.Before the opening session, members of the Party Central Committee laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum and paid homage to fallen heroes at the Martyrs' Memorial on Bac Son street.The third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee is scheduled to conclude on July 24./.