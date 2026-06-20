Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama (R) presents the Grand Collar Medal of the State of Palestine in honour of General Vo Nguyen Giap to a member of his family at the ceremony in Hanoi on June 19, 2026. Photo: VNA

Addressing the ceremony, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama said the prestigious decoration pays tribute to General Giap’s historic stature and remarkable revolutionary legacy, describing him as a close friend of the Palestinian people.

According to the ambassador, the award honours the General’s contributions to the struggle for independence and freedom of oppressed nations, as well as his unwavering support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. It also reflects appreciation for the close relationship between General Giap and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, a lasting symbol of solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang thanked the Palestinian State and President for honouring General Giap, former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh and other prominent Vietnamese figures as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Palestinian representative office in Vietnam. He said the gesture highlighted the deep-rooted friendship and traditional ties between the two nations.

Giang noted that President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap have long been respected and admired by Palestinian leaders and people, while Vietnam’s struggle for national independence has inspired generations of Palestinians.

Reaffirming Vietnam’s consistent position, he stressed the country’s continued support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate cause and a two-state solution in line with international law.

The Deputy PM expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to expand, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples while contributing to peace and cooperation regionally and globally.

Accepting the medal on behalf of General Giap's family, Vo Hong Nam said he was deeply moved and honoured that the ceremony was held in a solemn and warm setting at the General’s residence, coinciding with the 115th anniversary of his birth.

On the occasion, the family also presented President Mahmoud Abbas, through the Palestinian Ambassador, with an Arabic translation of General Vo Nguyen Giap’s book "Dien Bien Phu"./.