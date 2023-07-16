Over 9,000 runners join Vietcombank Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2023

He made the remarks at a recent meeting with professors and students of the University of Virginia in Virginia state during his working visit to the university.



The ambassador also had a discussion with the university's professors on opportunities to further foster education cooperation between the university and education facilities of Vietnam, especially in the exchange of students.



Pham Quang Hung, who has taught at the UAV’s Department of Physics since 1982, said professors at the UAV appreciated Vietnamese students for their good abilities, diligence and dynamics, a very necessary quality for the field of research.



Stephen D. Mull, vice provost for global affairs at the UVA and former acting undersecretary for political affairs at the US Department of State, said he wants to develop cooperation opportunities between the UAV and universities in Vietnam.

According to Ted Osius, former US Ambassador to Vietnam and Chairman of the US-ASEAN Business Council, Vietnam currently has the 5th highest number of students in the US, which brings many benefits to both countries, including economic benefits. He said cooperation in education could help create strong changes in the two countries' comprehensive collaboration in the coming time.



Established in 1819, the University of Virgina (UVA) is a public university. Many Vietnamese professors and approximately 170 Vietnamese students are currently studying and working at the university./.