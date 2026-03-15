Over 71% of voters nationwide cast ballots by noon: ministry

Students from Thai Nguyen University participate in the national elections. Photo: VNA

A number of localities recorded high turnout rates, including Lao Cai (91.95%), Ha Tinh (91.72%), Lai Chau (89.90%) and Dien Bien (87.18%). Meanwhile, lower rates were seen in some major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City (51.84%) and Hanoi (56.51%).



Voting was already completed with 100% turnout in some areas, including Bach Long Vi special zone in Hai Phong city. Other localities reporting polling areas with full turnout included Tuyen Quang (27 of 124 communes), Lai Chau (five communes), Hanoi (60 polling stations), Gia Lai (420 of 2,179 polling stations) and Bac Ninh (441 of 2,765 polling stations).



The MoH said that the opening ceremonies for the election were held nationwide in accordance with the law, in a solemn, orderly and safe manner, creating an atmosphere of excitement, confidence and pride among voters. A number of localities recorded high turnout rates, including Lao Cai (91.95%), Ha Tinh (91.72%), Lai Chau (89.90%) and Dien Bien (87.18%). Meanwhile, lower rates were seen in some major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City (51.84%) and Hanoi (56.51%).Voting was already completed with 100% turnout in some areas, including Bach Long Vi special zone in Hai Phong city. Other localities reporting polling areas with full turnout included Tuyen Quang (27 of 124 communes), Lai Chau (five communes), Hanoi (60 polling stations), Gia Lai (420 of 2,179 polling stations) and Bac Ninh (441 of 2,765 polling stations).The MoH said that the opening ceremonies for the election were held nationwide in accordance with the law, in a solemn, orderly and safe manner, creating an atmosphere of excitement, confidence and pride among voters.

At 7am, polling stations across the country officially began the voting process, though some areas held earlier ceremonies due to local conditions.



Most polling stations were attended by representatives of local Party committees, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations and elderly voters.



In some provinces, including An Giang, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Nghe An and Bac Ninh, many voters aged over 100 participated in voting. Notably, Phung Thi Quat, aged 108, cast her ballot at Polling Station No. 8 in Lo Bon hamlet of Kien Luong commune, An Giang province.



Party and State leaders also attended the opening ceremonies and cast the first ballots at their polling stations. Party General Secretary To Lam voted at Polling Station No. 2 in Ba Dinh ward of Hanoi, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man at Polling Station No. 14 in Hoc Mon commune of Ho Chi Minh City, State President Luong Cuong at Polling Station No. 26 in Hoan Kiem ward of Hanoi, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Polling Station No. 21 in Tay Ho ward of Hanoi.



Journalists from central and local press agencies were also present at the opening ceremonies to report on the Election Day. Vietnam Television broadcast live coverage of the programme “Election Day – Festival of the People” from some locations nationwide to convey the atmosphere of the election to voters across the country and overseas Vietnamese.



The election atmosphere nationwide is vibrant, with voters expressing confidence in the success of the election and trust in the candidates, the MoHA said.



Local reports indicated that traffic conditions remain smooth, with no incidents affecting voter travel or election activities. Communications systems are functioning normally while data reporting and information updates are maintained regularly to support coordination and management.



Facilities and equipment at polling stations nationwide were prepared in accordance with regulations. Weather conditions across the country are generally favourable for the election.



Political security, social order and safety remain stable, without any complex incidents affecting the election process reported, according to the MoHA./.