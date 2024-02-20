Making news
Over 40 int’l cruise ships to bring tourists to Nha Trang in 2024
The ships are luxurious cruise liners, from the Bahamas, Malta, the Marshall Islands, Ukraine, France and Italy, among others. May of them are capable of serving thousands of passengers at the same time, such behemoth vessels named Spectrum of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas.
The department said the province has welcomed 10 cruise ships so far this year with more than 20,750 aboard. Last year, it served 23 cruise ships carrying over 45,000 holidaymakers.
According to Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, director of the department, the number of tourists to Khanh Hoa is expected to reach 9 million this year, of them 3 million international. Revenue projection for the sector is set at over 40 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD).
In 2023, the locality welcomed over 7 million visitors, and earned some 33 trillion VND from tourism./.