Over 255 tonnes of durian exported via Lao Cai border gates in first days of 2024
Deputy head of the office Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh said that in the period, total trade turnover via Lao Cai’s border gates reached nearly 5.4 million USD, of which 2.8 million USD came from exports.
Last year, the total value of imports and exports through border gates in the province reported a year-on-year rise of 39%.
The northern border province is striving for the total import-export revenue via its border gates of 4.5 billion USD in 2024, up 264.7% against that in 2023./.