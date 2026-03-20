Over 200,000 visitors expected at fourth Vietnam bread festival

More than 200,000 visitors are expected to join the fourth Vietnam Bread Festival 2026, to take place at Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh city from April 23–26, heard a conference held in the city on March 19.



This year’s festival is set to feature around 150 booths, with nearly 100 already registered. Visitors will have opportunities to explore diverse culinary experiences, enjoy promotional programmes at sponsor booths, and participate in various cultural and trade activities.





The event will also highlight Vietnam–France cultural exchange, while Top 5 Miss Universe 2018 H’Hen Nie and blogger Ngo Tran Hai An will serve as festival ambassadors.



Food safety will be given top priority, with organisers coordinating closely with the municipal Department of Food Safety to ensure strict compliance with hygiene regulations.



Key activities include the Pagett Award competition, specialised seminars on promoting Vietnamese bread as a global culinary brand, and experiential spaces showcasing the evolution of Vietnamese bread. Festival highlights will feature bread-inspired installations such as a lotus-shaped display and an Eiffel Tower replica made of bread.



Throughout the four-day event, visitors can enjoy programmes such as attempts to set records or performances featuring 50 vegetarian dishes served with bread, music shows, souvenir stalls, culinary trade spaces, and initiatives supporting bread-cart start-ups.



Introduced to Vietnam more than 150 years ago, Vietnamese bread has evolved into a distinctive culinary symbol thanks to local creativity. Previous editions of the festival have drawn strong public interest, reflecting the growing international appeal of this iconic street food./.