Over 200 award-winning photos, videos on show to celebrate Happy Vietnam

More than 200 award-winning photographs and videos selected from over 40,000 entries submitted to the "Happy Vietnam" human rights media awards over the past three years are on display at an exhibition in the northern province of Quang. Photo: VNA

More than 200 award-winning photographs and videos selected from over 40,000 entries submitted to the "Happy Vietnam" human rights media awards over the past three years are on display at an exhibition in the northern province of Quang Ninh to mark the 25th Vietnamese Family Day (June 28, 2001–2026).

Organised annually by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the awards recognise outstanding works that have contributed to promoting human rights in Vietnam. Through compelling images and videos, they capture the country's political, economic, cultural and social development, highlighting everyday acts of kindness, community solidarity and milestones in Vietnam's growth.

The showcased works present diverse perspectives on a peaceful, stable and dynamic Vietnam where human rights are respected, protected and promoted. Each tells a story of happiness, resilience and aspiration, illustrating how the country's progress is rooted in peace, compassion, unity and the values of everyday life.

The 2025 edition of the awards drew more than 17,000 entries, up 1.7 times from 2024 and 2.3 times the number received in 2023, underscoring its growing influence as a platform for promoting humanitarian values and portraying a happy, resilient and fast-developing Vietnam. Vietnam Happy Fest 2025, which featured a similar exhibition of award-winning entries, was named one of the country's 10 most outstanding culture, information, sports and tourism events of the year.

Beyond honouring outstanding authors and works, the exhibition, running through June 28, seeks to raise public awareness of human rights and encourage people to promote Vietnam's image internationally. It also showcases Quang Ninh's cultural, sporting and tourism strengths while fostering community engagement, national pride and the values of compassion and sustainable development.

Also on June 26, the Vietnam Women's Union held a ceremony in the central city of Hue to celebrate the Vietnamese Family Day 2026 under the theme "Touching Love – Building Happiness". The event honoured the enduring values of the Vietnamese family while promoting care, sharing and responsibility as foundations of a compassionate society.

Activities included a cooking contest, a screening of the documentary "Happy Families – A Prosperous Nation", exchanges with exemplary families, cultural performances and a gift presentation for disadvantaged children. The organisers presented 150 gift packages worth a combined 180 million VND (6,900 USD) to orphans and children facing difficult circumstances in Hue.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Vietnamese Family Day, reaffirming the family's central role in preserving traditional cultural values, nurturing well-rounded citizens and supporting the country's sustainable development./