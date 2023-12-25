Making news
Over 1,500 runners compete at Son Tra Run Challenge 2023
The event, organised by the Vietnam Television Centre in the Central Region – Central Highlands (VTV8) in collaboration with the People’s Committee of Son Tra district and Thanh An Communications - Construction JSC, aims to raise public awareness on sea and island environmental protection.
The runners competed at three distances: 6 km, 16 km and 26 km. The event provided them with an opportunity to race through the most beautiful roads with extraordinary natural landscapes of Son Tra peninsula.
Truong Duy Hoa, Deputy Director of VTV8, said that the tournament, the first of its kind held in Son Tra, is expected to promote the physical training movement while calling on the locals and tourists to join hands to protect the country’s sea and island environment, and introducing local unique culture and majestic and poetic scenery of the peninsula to domestic and international tourists.
Located just 10km from the centre of Da Nang city, Son Tra is the only peninsula in Vietnam that boasts a natural forest ecosystem linked with the sea, and it has become an ideal destination for holidaymakers.
Son Tra now has its name on most of the world tourist maps thanks to its beautiful forests, wild clear beaches, ancient architectural structures, and luxury resorts./.