Over 11,000 runners join VnExpress Marathon Marvelous Nha Trang 2023

The VnExpress Marathon Marvelous Nha Trang 2023 event took place in Nha Trang city, the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, on August 13, with the participation of more than 11,000 domestic and foreign runners.



Of the runners, 300 are foreigners, two of the international level, and nearly 400 from Khanh Hoa province.



Kenyan athlete Shelmith Muriuki defended her championship, crossing the finishing line after 2 hours 52 minutes and 42 seconds. She failed to beat her own record of 2 hours 47 minutes and 41 seconds set at the VnExpress Marathon race in Quy Nhon two months ago.



Meanwhile, Japanese athlete Hiroki Nakajima won the men's 42-kilometre race, and Vietnam’s Do Quoc Luat came first in the men’s 21-kilometre category.



This is the second time the VnExpress Marathon has been held in Nha Trang./.