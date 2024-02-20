Over 100 Vietnamese students take part in Leader Camp 2024

Winners at games and contests held at the Leader Camp 2024 (Photo: VNA)

More than 100 Vietnamese students from universities across the UK took part in the Leader Camp 2024, an annual event organised by the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK), which was held last Sunday at the University of Westminster and aimed at helping the students to learn and explore their potential leadership capabilities.

At the event, the students had three talks about leadership skills and experiences shared by Vietnamese speakers who are working for major companies in the UK and founders of job orientation projects for Vietnamese students in the UK.

In addition, eight teams joined a debate, presenting ideas and defending personal arguments.

Speaking at the event, To Minh Thu, Minister Counselor and Deputy Ambassador of Vietnam to the UK, highly valued the SVUK's contributions to activities held last year by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - UK diplomatic relations.

The SVUK is the official representative for 14,000 Vietnamese students from all levels of study in the UK.

In 2014, it was officially recognised as a member of the Vietnamese Student Association. In 2018, it received a Certificate of Merit from the Minister of Foreign Affairs for its contributions to student activities.

In addition to the Leader Camp, the SVUK organises many activities to strengthen connections, and build and develop the overseas Vietnamese student community in the UK, including the SVUK football tournament (SVUK Cup), talent show competitions, and career fairs./.